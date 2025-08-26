Alkermes plc $ALKS is Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Alkermes accounts for about 3.2% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Alkermes worth $33,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 128,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

Alkermes Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.