Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,279 shares during the period. Merus accounts for approximately 1.3% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 2,153.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Merus by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Merus by 955.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. Merus N.V. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Analysts forecast that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

