Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 450.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,201 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

