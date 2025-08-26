WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,823,574 shares of company stock worth $721,676,802. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $133.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

