1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,293,000 after acquiring an additional 697,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,378,000 after acquiring an additional 374,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,730,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,782,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,703,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,716,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

