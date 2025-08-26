Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avalo Therapeutics worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

