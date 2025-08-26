Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Grows Stake in ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

