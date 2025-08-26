Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $974,000 Stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF $FFLC

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFLC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 313.3% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $50.7550 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $37.32 and a 52-week high of $50.3840. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

