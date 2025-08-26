Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Invests $5.86 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $135.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.