Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Invests $5.86 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MGV opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $135.48.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Nano Nuclear Energy: Don’t Rush to Buy This Dip
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.