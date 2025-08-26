Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 266.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, GG Group Ventures LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $62.09.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.