FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April $GAPR Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAPR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $242.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

