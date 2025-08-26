Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

