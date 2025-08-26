Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

