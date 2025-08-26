Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $209.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $212.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

