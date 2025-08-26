FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November $GNOV Stock Holdings Decreased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 1.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 106,825.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

GNOV stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

