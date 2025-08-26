iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Holdings Lifted by Crcm LP

Crcm LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 60.2% of Crcm LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crcm LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $147,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

