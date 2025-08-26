First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Stock Holdings Lowered by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,915 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 419,858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 953,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 843,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

