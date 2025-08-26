Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 6,241 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $620.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

