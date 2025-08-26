Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 43,280 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,280 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,496 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

