Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM is Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned about 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

