Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $22.27 Million Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.