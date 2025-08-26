North Ground Capital Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. $AOMR

North Ground Capital grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT accounts for approximately 1.6% of North Ground Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. North Ground Capital owned 0.72% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 46.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,801,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,134,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,308,547.50. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AOMR opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $229.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $10.50 price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

