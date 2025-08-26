Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,484,000 after buying an additional 480,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,032,000 after buying an additional 419,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $755,928,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after buying an additional 982,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7%

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $71.2450 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.83 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.