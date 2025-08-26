Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stake Boosted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 79,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Bakala Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bakala Capital LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 32,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,104,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $52.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

