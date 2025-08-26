Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,130,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,843,000 after acquiring an additional 242,400 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 720,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 379.3% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 992,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,184,000 after purchasing an additional 164,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.6%

MMC stock opened at $207.1920 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.27 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

