Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 16,712 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,683,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,233,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,842,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,551,000 after acquiring an additional 100,632 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

SRLN stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

