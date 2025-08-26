Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 170 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.41. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.12.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at $135,353,571.52. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,804.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,248.37. This represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

