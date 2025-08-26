Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.95% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4,732.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $23.5370 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

