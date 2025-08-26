Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,422 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $53.2160 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.5950 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

