PKS Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,430 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,088,000 after acquiring an additional 971,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after acquiring an additional 607,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $66.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

