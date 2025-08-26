Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 925 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 48.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.51. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $5,860,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

