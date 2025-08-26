Allstate Corp Buys 1,035 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $214.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.