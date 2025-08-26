Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Purchased by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778,984 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 25.2% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,207,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 49,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE CP opened at $73.4190 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

