PKS Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

PKS Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

MCD stock opened at $313.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.05. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.