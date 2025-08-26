Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.63% of Penske Automotive Group worth $59,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.87. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $188.43.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,748,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

