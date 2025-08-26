Aristides Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Donaldson by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:DCI opened at $75.3040 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%.Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.640-3.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

