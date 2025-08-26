Jacobs Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,154 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp accounts for about 0.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,156,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,798,000. Azora Capital LP increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 747,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 263,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 942,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 188,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,486.68. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PPBI opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $145.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 92.96%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.