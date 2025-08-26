Jacobs Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.8% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,289,037,000 after acquiring an additional 622,590 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,677,000 after buying an additional 710,684 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,722,000 after buying an additional 915,643 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Progressive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,447,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,262,000 after buying an additional 337,146 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,703.04. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,351 shares of company stock valued at $29,757,446 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.18.

Progressive stock opened at $244.2610 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

