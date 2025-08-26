Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,699,000 after purchasing an additional 611,226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $69,092,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 281,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $55,375,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $191.1310 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

