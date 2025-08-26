Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 468.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after buying an additional 6,049,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $93,075,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 10,483.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,132,000 after purchasing an additional 655,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NRG stock opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Melius Research began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

