Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG Shares Acquired by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.

FBCG stock opened at $51.0170 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $50.14.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

