The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Increased by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 111,910 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $94,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

