Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 400.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Imperial Pacific Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Imperial Pacific alerts:

About Imperial Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.