Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 400.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.
Imperial Pacific Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Imperial Pacific
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Pacific
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.