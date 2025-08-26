ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,306 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ASML worth $206,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 26.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in ASML by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 439,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,374,000 after acquiring an additional 163,945 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $754.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $754.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $914.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

