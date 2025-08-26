Acrow Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ACF)

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACFGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 291.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

