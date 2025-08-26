Acrow Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ACF)

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 291.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th.
Acrow Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Acrow Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acrow
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.