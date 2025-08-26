Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,903 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $32,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,034,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,605,000 after purchasing an additional 185,282 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

