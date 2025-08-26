RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Lifted by J. Stern & Co. LLP

J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 4.6% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in RTX were worth $48,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,585,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.65.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

