iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

