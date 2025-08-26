Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $84.40 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $84,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,001,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after acquiring an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,865,000 after acquiring an additional 414,802 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $641.35 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $688.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total value of $18,491,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,650,885.78. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $32,877,757. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

