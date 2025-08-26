Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,999 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $114,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8,789.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 806,711 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET opened at $80.86 on Tuesday.

MET opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

